Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal shows off huge physique gain since retiring: ‘He’s been enjoying that 3 piece’
Former two-time welterweight championship challenger, Jorge Masvidal has been accused of quite significantly overindulging since retiring from combat sports last April – with fans noting an apparent weight gain for the Floridian, while watching a Power Slap event in Las Vegas over the weekend.
Masvidal, a former two-time undisputed welterweight championship chaser and the inaugural symbolic BMF titleholder, called time on his career after suffering his fourth consecutive loss in the form of a decision defeat to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.
Fans claim Jorge Masvidal has piled on weight since retiring
And linked with a potential return to combat sports in the form of a boxing fight – as soon as next month – which has still yet to be officially booked, Masvidal has been linked to a rematch with fellow UFC veteran, Nate Diaz.
Attending a Power Slap event in ‘Sin City’ – seated next to former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, Masvidal was accused of piling on significant weight on social media – as he was pictured meeting with fans at the arena.
Twice sharing the Octagon with former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one Kamaru Usman, Masvidal first dropped a decision loss in a 2020 short-notice fight in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
And the following year, Masvidal came up short in an immediate championship rematch, dropping a thunderous second round one-punch KO loss to his Nigerian rival in the pair’s showdown in his home state.
Linked with a potential move to BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in his time away from the Octagon – in the form of a re-run with Stockton native, Diaz, Masvidal was recently the subject of some significant trolling from fellow Floridian, Rick Ross – who questioned his status as the apparent ‘King of Miami’.
Do you think Jorge Masvidal will make a return to combat sports?