UFC’s Big Surprise Reveal at the 2026 Seasonal Press Conference

The UFC 2026 seasonal press conference had a massive surprise for fans. While everyone expected the fighters of the first two numbered events of 2026 to be present last night, the promotion had big plans.

They made it known right before the start of the seasonal presser that Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway will run it back next year, as rumors had suggested last week.

After the press conference commenced and all the fighters took their seats, Jon Anik announced that the UFC 326 headliner, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 7, 2026, will be a rematch between Holloway and ‘do Bronxs’ with the BMF strap on the line.

When the Brazilian and ‘Blessed’ last locked horns 10 years back in 2015, Oliveira was injured and could not continue, and Holloway won by Round 1 TKO.

Over the years, both fighters have evolved, and Oliveira is now one of the most decorated mixed martial artists and a former UFC lightweight champion. On the other hand, Holloway considers himself the greatest boxer in the promotion.

After being knocked out by Ilia Topuria, Holloway and Oliveira have both won in their next outings. Blessed’ is coming off a hand injury he suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier earlier this year. Oliveira, on the other hand, secured a dominant submission victory against Mateusz Gamrot in October.

Charles Oliveira Addresses Whether He’s Targeting Another UFC Lightweight Title Shot Soon

Charles Oliveira was asked during the seasonal press conference if he wants to get his lightweight belt back and will seek another title shot after he beats Max Holloway. ‘Do Bronxs,’ said:

“A wounded lion is still a lion. All I’m focused on is the win. I’m focused on the next fight and the win. All I want now is to fight Max Holloway… And if God is willing and that’s his wish, I’m going to get a shot at the title.”

Check out Charles Oliveira’s comments below (15:30):

Charles Oliveira last fought for the vacant 155-pound championship earlier this year vs. Ilia Topuria and was knocked out cold by ‘El Matador’ in Round 1. However, he came back in the win column a few months later, with a submission victory over Mateusz Gamrot, as mentioned before.

Other than UFC 326, the promotion also announced all its remaining Fight Night dates and venues for the first quarter of 2026.

Check them below: