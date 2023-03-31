Justin Gaethje reveals opponent who he was scared to fight: ‘Watching him body people was on my mind’



Former UFC interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje reveals the one opponent who he scared him before their fight.

Gaethje is by far one of the most electric fighters on the entire UFC roster, sometimes fighting like a man possessed, seemingly with no fear in the world. So, it would surprise some to find out that there was in fact people that ignited that fear in him, and probably even more surprisingly he didn’t name Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson.

“One of the few times I’ve been scared walking into a fight was against Edson Barboza. Watching him body people was definitely in the back of my mind.”- Justin Gaethje Via his Twitter.

Barboza has been kicking the life out of people since his UFC debut all the way back in 2010. A phenomenal striker, Barboza holds wins over the likes of Beneil Dariush, Anthony Pettis, Paul Felder and Dan Hooker. The Brazilian is set to face Billy Quarantillo on April 15.

Gaethje and Barboza did battle back in March of 2019, engaging in a firefight, both landing hard shots. However, the bout wouldn’t go past the the halfway mark of the first round, after landing a hard leg kick retreating back to the cage, Barboza would be caught by a critical right hook that would leave him unconscious.

What’s next for Justin Gaethje?

After a hard fought win over Rafael Fiziev, Gaethje has set himself up for a big fight in which another win could possibly see him secure another crack at UFC gold. The 34-year-old has made it clear that he wants he wants former opponent and No.2 ranked Dustin Poirier next.

I think that’s the obvious choice, Dustin”, Gaethje said to TMZ. “He’s sitting at number two right now, I gave the new guys a chance and I proved that I am elite, and I need to fight elite fighters to fight for a belt. I think Dustin’s the obvious choice. I think the loser of Dariush and Oliveira is also an option, but outside of those two, I do not see an option.”

