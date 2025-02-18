Justin Gaethje reveals plans for dream title fight with Islam Makhachev after UFC 313 barnburner

ByRoss Markey
Justin Gaethje reveals plans for dream title fight with Islam Makhachev after UFC 313 barnburner

Former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje may be preoccupied with a barnburner against the surging, Dan Hooker at UFC 313 over the course of five rounds, however, the veteran finisher still plans to secure his “dream” fight with current champion, Islam Makhachev as soon as after the event.

Gaethje, the current number three ranked lightweight contender, is booked to return to action next month in the co-headliner of UFC 313 in Las Vegas, taking on the surging Kiwi striker, Hooker in a potential title-eliminator over the course of five rounds.

Justin Gaethje confirms plans for UFC 313 comeback in massive fight with Kiwi star Dan Hooker

Set to feature for the first time since dropping the symbolic BMF championship last year at the high-profile UFC 300 event, Gaethje would suffer a hellacious fifth round, buzzer-beating knockout defeat to former featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway in a surefire Knockout of the Year award winner.

READ MORE:  UFC star Conor McGregor lodges appeal against High Court judgement in civil rape case
Islam Makhachev boasts himself as future three weight UFC champion: 'If anyone has it, it's me'

Justin Gaethje reveals plans for fight with Islam Makhachev after UFC 313

And maintaining recently that if he suffers a similar fate in the future as his stoppage loss to Holloway that he would likely hang up his gloves, former WSOF kingpin, Gaethje still hopes to land himself a title chance against pound-for-pound pacesetter, Islam Makhachev — whom he claims he matches up better with that he did against his coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Justin Gaethje claims he will retire of he suffers another brutal KO loss after UFC 300 stoppage

“I wanna fight (Islam) Makhachev,” Justin Gaethje replied to a user on his YouTube channel who asked who his dream opponent was. “He’s the champ — and I do believe that is a better matchup for me than Khabib (Nurmagomedov) [was].”

READ MORE:  Youssef Zalal outworks Calvin Kattar for one sided decision win - UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

Attempting to unify the lightweight crowns against Makhachev’s close friend, Nurmagomedov back in 2020 in Abu Dhabi, Gaethje was stopped in the second round by the Russian star, who submitted him with an eventual triangle choke, before calling time on his own combat sports career.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland reveals arm fracture pre-UFC 312 title fight: 'I was in Colombia getting stem cells'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts