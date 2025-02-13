Video – Kamaru Usman returns to training with Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC 313 fighting return

Former undisputed welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman has been spotted training and sparring alongside teammate, Justin Gaethje ahead of the latter’s return at UFC 313 next month — with the former linked with his own return to the Octagon as soon as later this annum.

Usman, a former undisputed welterweight titleholder and pound-for-pound number one under the umbrella of the promotion, has been sidelined for over a year at this stage — most recently making an impromptu middleweight debut on just days’ notice.

And taking on the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi, Usman forced the Chechen the distance over the course of three rounds, dropping a controversial majority decision defeat.

Kamaru Usman returns to training with Justin Gaethje

As for Arizona native, Gaethje, the former interim lightweight champion and symbolic BMF titleholder, is set to make his return at UFC 313 next month — in a high-stakes showdown against surging New Zealand striker, Dan Hooker.

And on social media this week, footage has emerged of Auchi veteran, Usman sparring alongside long-time training partner, Gaethje — in a bid to prepare him for his clash with Kiwi contender, Hooker.

Justin Gaethje training with Kamaru Usman ahead of the Dan Hooker fight 👀🔥



🎥 @Justin_Gaethje #UFC313pic.twitter.com/z7dpKRczdb — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 13, 2025

And as far as potential opponents for a return to action for the first time at the welterweight limit since 2023, Kamaru Usman received a recent call out from the streaking, Joaquin Buckley — who suggested the duo clash in Kansas City, Missouri in two months’ time.

“I would like a former champion on my resume and would be Kamaru be it, right? Got Colby, right? Interim champ,” Buckley said. “But I’m like, let me get a former champ too. And somebody that was decorated to the point where they thought he was gonna be the welterweight GOAT at some point in his career. Let me go ahead, get him up out of there, get busy with him, and then go get my belt, right?

“Because I feel like it’s the names, right? Kamaru Usman just saw that, and he knows he’s next. We headline anyway.