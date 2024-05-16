Jorge Masvidal still eyes fight with UFC megastar Conor McGregor: ‘I’m too big of a man for that leprechaun’

Jorge Masvidal is still eager to get the chance to fight Conor McGregor, despite ‘Gamebred’ having concerns the Irishman would take it.

Masvidal announced his retirement from MMA following his loss to Gilbert Burns, but he is set to return to the boxing ring on July 6 against Nate Diaz. After the boxing match, whether or not Masvidal will return to the UFC is uncertain, but ‘Gamebred’ is still interested in the bout with McGregor.

ESPN posted a photo asking fans who they think would have won had Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal fought in 2019.

I’m excited to announce that my memoir, BORN TO FIGHT, will be coming out this August! I’m honored to share my story with you all, from growing up poor in an immigrant household in Florida to becoming one of the most successful UFC fighters today. In this book, I will also impart… pic.twitter.com/EMtwxhh0ZP — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) May 15, 2024

Taking to the comments, Masvidal responded and seemed to show interest in making the fight happen.

“We can still find out… Too big of a man for that little leprechaun,” Masvidal wrote.

Mandatory Credit: Michael Owens – Zuffa LLC

If Masvidal does return to the UFC, a fight against McGregor would be massive. However, the Irishman is focused on his return to the Octagon at UFC 303 on June 29 against Michael Chandler.

Jorge Masvidal has continued to claim Conor McGregor doesn’t want to fight him

This isn’t the first time that Jorge Masvidal has claimed Conor McGregor doesn’t want to fight him.

Back in 2022, Masvidal took aim at McGregor as ‘Gamebred’ says the Irishman didn’t want to fight him which is why the bout never happened.

Conor McGregor and Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

“Conor doesn’t want the fight,” Masvidal said. “If he did he’d post something, he’d say something. He’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine or my nation where I come from. He’ll say something like that but he won’t say anything about a fight or a fight date. So the Conor thing, he just wants it ‘I hope it goes away’ because he really doesn’t want to fight. He doesn’t mention [me] or say anything.

“I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine. That’s OK, every man has a free will. You do whatever you want. But don’t say you’re a fighter and don’t take cheap shots at me, especially the things that he’s been saying, talking about my legal problems and this and that,” Masvidal continued.

Masvidal is 35-17 in MMA but is on a four-fight losing streak.