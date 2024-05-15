Daniel Cormier rips ‘Magician in manipulation’ Jon Jones after UFC star mocks his championship run

Once more rekindling his rivalry with two-fight rival, Jon Jones, former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier has labelled the Rochester native a “magician in manipulation” – after his light heavyweight title reign was called into question.

Cormier, a former undisputed light heavyweight and heavyweight titleholder, shared a two-fight rivalry with arch-nemesis, Jones over the course of their Octagon tenures, fighting to a decision loss, before a high-kick KO loss was overturned to an official ‘No Contest’ in their 2017 rematch.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Hitting out at the Lafayette veteran’s title “run” during his time away from the sport amid multiple high-profile issues with anti-doping discretions, Jones called into question the legitimacy of Cormier’s championship reigns.

Mandatory Credit: Kevork Djansezian – Zuffa LLC

“UFC is a brilliant company, did what they had to do to save the event,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account in reply to a user. “But I do agree with you, it definitely confused a bunch of UK fans, got them entitled thinking their boy really is the champion. It reminds me of when ‘DC’ was the “champion” during my absence.”

UFC is a brilliant company, did what they had to do to save the event. But I do agree with you, it definitely confused a bunch of UK fans, got them entitled thinking their boy really is the champion. It reminds me of when DC was the “champion” during my absence. https://t.co/UXbx7LMboG — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 9, 2024

Reacting to Jones’ comments on his title reign at 205lbs, Cormier labelled the former pound-for-pound number one a “magician in manipulation”.

Daniel Cormier hits back at long-time foe, Jon Jones

“It’s not the same, although it may seem the same,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “He (Jon Jones) was incapable of competing when I was the champion. He wasn’t allowed to compete, not due to injury, due to illegal substances found in his body, that’s just the truth… that’s my response. Jones – it wasn’t the same thing, bud. So, no matter how quickly you are – and the magician you are at manipulating and saying this and the other, that’s not the case.”

“It was different, you couldn’t compete whenever I was fighting,” Daniel Cormier explained. “I was the champion, for a really long time actually, which is kind of crazy.”

What are your thoughts on Jon Jones’ rivalry with Daniel Cormier?