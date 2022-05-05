Justin Gaethje Doubts Nate Diaz Beats Khamzat Chimaev: ‘He Couldn’t KO Someone By Accident’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje has claimed that Nate Diaz has very little chance of defeating Khamzat Chimaev if the duo meet this summer after a leaked UFC 276 pairing between the two surfaced earlier this week, furthermore insisting that Diaz could not knock out an opponent in the Octagon, even accidentally.

Justin Gaethje, the current #1 ranked contender in the lightweight shark tank, is scheduled to headline UFC 274 this weekend in Phoenix, Arizona – challenging for undisputed divisional spoils in a main event feature against champion, Charles Oliveira.

Earning his second chance to land undisputed gold under the banner of the UFC, Gaethje most recently opened the main card of UFC 268 back in November at Madison Square Garden, handing common-opponent, Michael Chandler a unanimous decision loss over the course of three gruelling rounds in the consensus Fight of the Year.

Justin Gaethje also had some choice words for the career of Nate Diaz

Sharing his thoughts on a potential pairing of Diaz and the aforenoted, undefeated welterweight contender, Chimaev during his media availability earlier this week, Gaethje does not envision a successful outing for the Stockton native against unbeaten bruiser, Chimaev.

“If he’s (Nate Diaz) fighting Khamzat (Chimaev), I’ve gotta give him some credit,” Justin Gaethje told assembled media. “I don’t know, of course not (Diaz finding success against Chimaev). You know, again, I’m a fan of the sport because anything can happen at any time, but he doesn’t – what’s he gonna – he’s not gonna out-wrestle him, he doesn’t have – he doesn’t even have the power to shut someone’s light out, on accident, you know. So, no – no chance, he has a zero per cent chance. One per cent chance.”

Earlier this week, Diaz, who has continually campaigned for his release from the UFC or the booking of his final contracted fight – has taken shots at both Gaethje and the above mentioned, Oliveira – questioning how Gaethje managed to get choked from a mounted triangle against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“That motherf*ckers lost over 15 times, I mean, come on,” Justin Gaethje said of Nate Diaz. “So for him to be criticizing me for one loss, I found it, funny. And I think he’s jealous – ‘cause he’s done. He’ll never be here, he’ll never be fighting for a world championship, he’ll never achieve a world championship. In the history books, I’m already a world champion, you know, and I don’t like it, and I don’t accept it. I need to make it right on Saturday, but I’ll be in the Hall of Fame. He should be too, but (it’s) just cause the fans love him.”

