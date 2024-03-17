Exclusive – Raquel Pennington claims Kayla Harrison set to find herself ‘Exposed’ in UFC 300 debut fight

Newly-minted undisputed bantamweight champion, Raquel Pennington claims if soon-to-be common-foe, Holly Holm turns it on against incoming debutante, Kayla Harrison in their massive UFC 300 fight next month – the Albuquerque striker could upset the apple cart and hand the former an Octagon debut loss.

Pennington, an alum of The Ultimate Fighter, finally struck Octagon gold at the second time of trying earlier this year in the co-main event of UFC 297 – landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over surging Brazilian phenom, Mayra Bueno Silva in the pair’s vacant title affair.

And becoming the division’s first champion in absence of the retired, Amanda Nunes – who briefly entertained a return following the Colorado native’s respective ascension, Pennington has firmly found herself in the crosshairs of chasing back, Harrison, and ex-champion, Julianna Peña.

Welcoming the chance to land a first title fight defense against Washington native, Peña in her return to the Octagon later this year, Pennington has been vocal about a potential showdown with former PFL champion, Harrison in the future – although questioned how the two-time Olympic gold medalist could cut the cue at 135 pounds.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Making her long-anticipated first outing under the Dana White-led banner next month on a monumental UFC 300 card, Harrison’s ability to make bantamweight numbers for the first time in her career have been called into serious question.

Raquel Pennington previews Kayla Harrison clash in the future

However, as far as Pennington is concerned, Harrison, a staple of American Top Team, should more so be worried about her ability to compete at that weight class, efficiently – claiming Holm could cause her serious threat if on veteran form.

“I think she (Kayla Harrison) could definitely make the weight,” Raquel Pennington told LowKick MMA in an exclusive interview. “It’s [bantamweight] obviously going to be a new place for her. I think my biggest question is, ‘Okay, you’ve made the weight, but how are you going to perform at that weight?’”

“And then, just that fight [with Holly Holm], in general,” Raquel Pennington explained. “I feel like if Holly brings the fighter out that came into the UFC, she’ll definitely expose Kayla again. Kayla fought Larissa Pacheco, and Larissa threw her hands, and during that fight, Kayla had a really hard time, she couldn’t get off with her gameplan like she’s used to.”

Entering the Octagon off the back of a victory, Harrison, a career lightweight who twice landed tournament gold success under the PFL banner, most recently handed UFC alum, Aspen Ladd a decision loss in their clash toward the end of last year.

Who wins in a future title meeting: Raquel Pennington or Kayla Harrison?