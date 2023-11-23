Justin Gaethje backed to knock out Max Holloway amid links to UFC 300 fight: ‘He’s got too much power’

In the wake of links to a symbolic BMF championship fight with former featherweight champion, Max Holloway at a blockbuster UFC 300 card in April of next year, former interim lightweight titleholder, Justin Gaethje has been backed to potentially become the first to finish the Hawaiian with strikers, according to ex-two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo.

Gaethje, the newly minted symbolic BMF champion, managed to mint himself as the titleholder back in July at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, landing a brutal second round high-kick knockout win over two-time foe, Dustin Poirier in a rematch.

As for Holloway, the Hawaiian fan-favorite turned in a dominant third round KO win over former title challenger, Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Singapore earlier this summer, which followed a prior decision win over streaking contender, Arnold Allen at the beginning of this year.

And suggesting a title fight with Gaethje at UFC 300 next year, Holloway claimed he would hate to see the Arizona native sidelined whilst he waits for a lightweight title fight.

“I was shouting my shot for the BMF [title], ‘The Highlight’ [Justin Gaethje], you know,” Max Holloway said. “I think we both would make a fun one for the fans; there is that BMF belt. I know they are short on guys for UFC 300, so that would be ideal. That would be one for the fans because he’s going to be waiting. If Islam (Makhachev) doesn’t fight between Ramadan, he is going to have to wait all the way until October, and that will be over a year and a half since his last fight.”

Justin Gaethje backed to knock out Max Holloway

Sharing his thoughts a potential fight, the above-mentioned, Cejudo claimed that Gaethje would likely obtain the power to stop Holloway on the feet if they fight.

“He’s got too much power for a guy like Max Holloway,” Cejudo said on his official YouTube channel. “He’s going to chop Max Holloway’s legs, he’s going to calf kick him, he’s going to bring in those crazy uppercuts, and he may be the first guy to actually knock out Max Holloway. You have to give it to Justin Gaethje. I’ve got him by either TKO or KO. He’s just too big and he’s too strong. He’s going to go out there and try to get rid of Holloway within two to three rounds.”

