Justin Gaethje calls for title fight with Islam Makhachev after shocking KO win at UFC 294: ‘I’m next’

Former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje has sights fixed firmly on earning a title fight with incumbent division gold holder, Islam Makhachev following last night’s UFC 294 main event – claiming he should be standing opposite the Russian next, after his thunderous KO win against Alexander Volkanovski.

Gaethje, the current number two ranked lightweight contender, landed himself the symbolic BMF championship in the main event of UFC 291 back in July, stopping fellow former interim champion and two-time foe, Dustin Poirier with a hellacious second round high-kick knockout.

And watching on following his teammate, former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman’s close, majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev last night in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Gaethje staked his claim for a title fight with Makhachev.

Headlining last night’s flagship return to the Middle East, Dagestan favorite, Makhachev dispatched two-time opponent and pound-for-pound kingpin, Volkanovski with a brutal finish – landing a first round high-kick KO to finish the featherweight champion in their highly-anticipated rematch.

Justin Gaethje eyes Islam Makhachev fight after UFC 294

And despite the fact UFC CEO, Dana White has already lined up a title re-run between Makhachev and former champion, Charles Oliveira, the above-mentioned, Gaethje has called for a shot at the belt next.

“I’m next,” Justin Gaethje posted on his official X account.

“Heck of a performance by Islam (Makhachev),” Justin Gaethje posted on his X account. “I have a mountain to climb.”

As far as Makhachev is concerned, while he believes the time for a rematch with Sao Paulo finisher, Oliveira is not right now, he stressed furthermore that he would fight any contender the UFC put in front of him.

Prior to UFC 294 to boot, the American Kickboxing Academy staple noted his intentions to fight for welterweight gold in his return, with a keen eye on the December title fight between Leon Edwards, and Colby Covington.

