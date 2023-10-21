Dana White confirms Islam Makhachev will rematch Charles Oliveira after UFC 294 win: ‘You gotta give it to him’

Promotional CEO, Dana White has confirmed plans to rebook a lightweight title fight between incumbent Islam Makhachev, and former champion, Charles Oliveira, fresh off the former’s stunning title defense win over Alexander Volkanovski in tonight’s UFC 294 main event in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Headlining UFC 294 tonight in the Middle East, Russian lightweight great, Makhachev turned in a second career win over featherweight gold holder and pound-for-pound number one, Volkanovski, having defeated the former with a decision win back in February in their Perth, Australia grudge match.

However, tonight at the Eithad Arena, Makhachev put their rivalry and any questions of a close first fight to bed, dispatching Volkanovski with a spectacular opening round knockout, landing a brutal left high-kick to open a cut and force a stoppage win.

Remaining on tonight’s card in Abu Dhabi after a major reshuffling, Makhachev was initially scheduled to headline the flagship event against the above-mentioned, Oliveira in a rematch of their vacant title clash last October.

However, on just 10 days’ notice, Volkanovski was drafted in to fight Makhachev, after Sao Paulo finishing ace, Oliveira suffered a nasty cut over his right eyebrow during the final sparring session ahead of UFC 294.

Dana White plans Islam Makhachev – Charles Oliveira 2 after UFC 294

And despite plans for a welterweight division leap, amid the surge of former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje to boot, Makhachev has already been lined up to fight Brazilian favorite, Oliveira in a rescheduled bout by UFC boss, White.

“You’ve got to give it to (Charles) Oliveira…” Dana White said of a rematch between Islam Makahchev and Charles Oliveira whilst speaking with assembled media after UFC 294 tonight. “But again, these are all questions I can’t really answer right now.”

First fighting back in October of last year in the main event of UFC 280, Makhachev snapped the record-setting winning run of former champion, Oliveira with a brutal second round win, dispatching the Brazilian with an arm-triangle to land the vacant lightweight crown in Abu Dhabi.

