Justin Gaethje Explains The ‘Hell’ That Awaits Conor McGregor If They Fight

Justin Gaethje has explained how a fight between him and former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor would go down. The Irishman has been calling for a shot at Gaethje ever the American beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Despite McGregor’s calls for a fight with Gaethje it appears ‘The Highlight’ will face off against Khabib Nurmagomedov next. UFC boss Dana White has advised his biggest star to wait for the winner but he has since announced his retirement from the sport due to a lack of fight options.

Gaethje took time out to praise McGregor while speaking with ESPN. ‘The Highlight’ says ‘Notorious’ has done great things in MMA and he is looking forward to fighting him down the line, he said.

“I think he should wait for the winner of me and Khabib. If I win, I think he definitely comes back. If Khabib wins, I don’t know. I’m not sure about that. (Conor’s) a legend, man. What he did was legendary status. I’ll never take that away from him. He deserves credit. He’s accomplished so much in this sport. What every fighter wants to attain, he accomplished, so hats off to him. I can’t wait to punch him in the face.”

The UFC interim lightweight champion went on the break down a potential fight between him and McGregor. Gaethje sees it as a game of distance which he would win with his patented leg kicks before ultimately knocking out the Irishman, he explained.

“Distance control is the No. 1 factor in any fight. It’s established in the first 30 seconds. It’s not visible, but it’s established, and that would be a huge factor in our fight. Who can control the distance? I think the best thing about me is I can kick the (expletive) out of people, so when they are trying to control distance or maybe they are winning at that, I can kick them in the leg and try to reset that. So I think I would knock him out to be honest. I think he’s got about three rounds, and then it’s hell, and he doesn’t want to go to hell, so I think he’s good for now.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

