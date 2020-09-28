Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has chimed in on the ongoing public spat between former dual weight champion Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White.

Last week McGregor posted a series to tweet that included old messages he had exchanged with the UFC boss. White told reporters at UFC 253 that ‘Notorious’ had broken “man code” by releasing private chats, he said.

“This is some man-code stuff. It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do.”

McGregor quickly fired back at his boss, taking to social media to accuse White of lying about him in public, he wrote.

“Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in. Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there. Stop lying.”

Gaethje has now jumped in to the debate, siding with the UFC president and accusing McGregor of lying to save face.

“@TheNotoriousMMA not a good look lying on the boss. Anything to not look like a bitch. You had me in January I was calling on you left and right and not a peep. My manager asked if I wanted you after Tony but you know, fuck you. You never wanted it, you took the easy road kid,” Gaethje wrote on Twitter.

@TheNotoriousMMA Not a good look lying on the boss. Anything to not look like a bitch. You had me in January I was calling on you left and right and not a peep. My manager asked if I wanted you after Tony but you know, fuck you. You never wanted it, you took the easy road kid. https://t.co/O1xAhMwdju — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 28, 2020

McGregor is currently retired from MMA after becoming dillusioned with the lack of fights available to him. The Irishman was last seen in action back in January at UFC 246. McGregor picked up an emphatic TKO win over MMA veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, needing just 40 seconds to do so. Right now it is believed McGregor is set to return to the boxing ring where he will face eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Gaethje will attempt to unify the lightweight division when he takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov later this month. ‘The Highlight’ earned his UFC 254 main event slot by beating Tony Ferguson earlier this year to extend his winning run to four.

Do you think Justin Gaethje is right? Is Conor McGregor lying to save face?