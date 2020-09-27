Conor McGregor has responded to Dana White’s suggestion that he broke the “man-code” by sharing personal messages between the two. The Irishman took to twitter to give his take on the situation.

“Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in. Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there. Stop lying.”

When asked by media at the UFC 253 press-conference for his thoughts on a possible clash between McGregor and Diego Sanchez, a bout which McGregor had proposed, the UFC president had this to say.

“Which, by the way, we were just talking about Diego Sanchez and Diego Sanchez is in there in a private conversation about Conor. When you’re the No. 2 or 3-ranked guy in the world and you’re telling me you want to fight but you want to fight unranked, 39-year-old Diego Sanchez in a main event in Los Angeles…you know.”

At the end of the day, while the two men may have their differences, with so much money on the table for any possible future McGregor bout, these disagreements have a way of working themselves out.

