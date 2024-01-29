Justin Gaethje will put the beating of a lifetime on Max Holloway at UFC 300: ‘I promise you that’

Justin Gaethje is ready to break the unbreakable Max Holloway.

On Saturday, April 13, ‘The Highlight’ will put his BMF title on the line against the former featherweight world champion in one of the most exciting fights announced for UFC 300. Holloway goes into the bout having gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the game, including Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira, Jose Aldo, and Alexander Volkanovski on three separate occasions.

And not once in his 12 years competing inside the Octagon has ‘Blessed’ ever been knocked out. That’s a streak Justin Gaethje has every intention of breaking when the two meet at what is shaping up to be the biggest event in UFC history.

“I have 25 wins and 20 knockouts, I’m pretty proud of that,” Gaethje told ESPN. “That’s one thing I tried to sustain throughout my career, purposefully. So yeah, that’s something that I’m shooting for. Same thing with Tony Ferguson. Nobody had ever finished him. I didn’t knock him out in a traditional way, but I certainly created enough damage for that fight to be rightfully stopped. “I would rather not get there [at UFC 300], I promise you that. This could be a war, a battle of attrition. If I can’t find him, then I can’t hurt him. He never stops. He’s constantly creating angles and constantly creating pressure and it could be a tough fight” (h/t MMA Mania).

Gaethje’s shellacking of ‘El Cucuy’ at UFC 249 has had a lasting effect on Tony Ferguson. The former interim lightweight titleholder has not won a single fight since, amassing a near-record-breaking seven-fight losing streak.

Holloway will be moving up to lightweight for his BMF clash with Gaethje for the first time since suffering a decision defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 in 2019. ‘Blessed’ scored a third-round KO against The Korean Zombie in his last outing this past August.