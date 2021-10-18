Cage Warriors light-heavyweight Justin Barry made the impossible seem ordinary during a recent fight at CW 130 in San Diego, CA.

Barry was making his professional debut against Alan Benson at CW 130 when he landed one of the cleanest reverse crescent kicks you’ll ever see. He earned a second-round knockout that sent the crowd, and viewing audience at home, into a complete frenzy.

Check out the incredible knockout below.

Justin Barry scores one of the most violent and perplexing knockouts in recent MMA history

The fight began with the two light heavyweights trading big blows, and Barry was in trouble in the early minutes of the fight. But, he opened up the second round more comfortably in his professional debut and landed an inside crescent kick to Benson’s face that slept him instantly.

Barry trains out of Alliance Jiu-Jitsu in San Diego and was making his debut in front of his hometown fanbase. He is just one of two professional MMA fighters who train at the gym.

Barry’s knockout kick looked oddly similar to UFC welterweight star Stephen Thompson, who has landed a series of incredible knockouts during his own career. But, it’s extremely rare that an inside crescent kick lands as clean as it did for Barry during his CW 130 fight.

Barry’s knockout wasn’t the only memorable moment at CW 130. Former UFC fighter Spike Carlyle earned a spectacular second-round right hook knockout in the main event, getting his career back on track.

But, Barry’s knockout clearly stole the show at CW 130, and this could be the beginning of something really special for the 33-year-old fighter. He’ll look to keep up his momentum heading into his second professional fight. Barry’s future opponents might want to watch out for a potential repeat knockout.

What is your reaction to this incredible knockout by Justin Barry?