Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has penned a multi-fight deal with the UFC, amid a twelve-fight stay with the leading European organization.

The Liverpool native, who holds a 16-3 professional record scored his second consecutive victory at Cage Warriors 122 two weeks ago at the promotion’s trilogy event — stopping Italy’s Davide Martinez with a first round rear-naked choke in a rescheduled matchup. The victory followed a first round knockout win over Decky Dalton in March of last year.

Speculation began to mount that Pimblett had finally penned a deal with the UFC after years of pursuing when the name ‘Paddy The Baddy’ appeared in the official UFC fan rankings pool last week. (H/T Tom Feely). As per MMA Fighting reporter, Guilherme Cruz, Pimblett has officially penned a deal with the organization. On Monday afternoon, the UFC officially confirmed Pimblett’s arrival.

“Cage Warriors?! Completed it, mate! Welcome to the UFC, @PaddyTheBaddy!“

A former featherweight champion under the Cage Warriors banner, Pimblett assumed the vacant throne via a first round knockout at Cage Warriors 78 in September of 2016 against Johnny Frachey. In his sole successful title defence, the Liverpudlian managed a unanimous decision win over current UFC feature, Julian Erosa.

Dropping the championship in a controversial decision, Pimblett suffered his second professional loss at Cage Warriors 82 in April of 2017 against four-fight Octagon veteran, Nad Narimani — who made his transition to the UFC following his win over Pimblett. Briefly returning to winning-ways, the 26-year-old took home a second round triangle armbar win over Alexis Savvidis, prior to a unanimous decision defeat to current Bellator lightweight, Soren Bak.

From his sixteen professional victories, Pimblett has managed to lodge four knockout wins and a further eight submissions, including triumphs over the likes of Martin Sheridan, Kevin Petshi, Ashleigh Grimshaw, Teddy Violet, as well as the above-mentioned quarter of Frachey, Erosa, Dalton, and Martinez.

As of writing, a potential debut opponent or date and event has yet to be determined for Pimblett’s long-awaited debut appearance under the promotion’s banner.