Joshua Van Brutalizes Bruno Silva En Route to Third-Round TKO – UFC 316 Highlights

Joshua Van inched his way further up the flyweight rankings with a dominant performance against Bruno Silva in the UFC 316 featured prelim on Saturday night.

Silva looked solid in the early going, lighting up Van’s lead leg with some nasty kicks. However, it was clear that Van’s boxing was far superior to Silva’s. That became very apparent just past the halfway point of the second stanza when Van unleashed a combination that sent Silva crashing to the canvas.

It was just one of three knockdowns for Van, who tied the flyweight record for the most knockdowns in a single fight.

Silva survived for as long as he could, but he finally went down for the count with a minute to go in the third after eating a nasty right hand from Van. At that point, referee Vitor Ribeiro had finally seen enough, bringing a stop to the bout.

Official Result: Joshua Van def. Bruno Silva via TKO (right cross to ground-and-pound) at 4:01 of Round 3.

