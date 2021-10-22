A pair of top 10 featherweight heavy hitters have been added to December’s pay-per-view.

Cole Shelton of BJPENN.com was first to report the news that No. 7 ranked Josh Emmett will be fighting No. 9 Dan Ige on December 11 at UFC 269. A source close to the situation who asked to remain anonymous confirmed the booking to LowKickMMA.

Both fighters would tease the booking as well on Thursday by posting on Twitter.

“”#UFC269 tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am PST! You might want to grab some…,” Emmett wrote.

#UFC269 tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00am PST! You might want to grab some…🤔 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) October 22, 2021 Ige would write “Big one” and then follow that tweet up with “pay-per-view.”

Big one — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 21, 2021

Emmett (16-2) has been out of action since his 2020 Fight of the Year contender against Shane Burgos in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov. Emmett would tear his ACL just seconds into the first round, along with many other injures, including an MCL Sprain.

Emmett has had a very long road back to the octagon with a lot of setbacks with his knee recovery. Nevertheless, Emmett is riding a three-fight winning streak that included a knockout of Michael Johnson and a first-round knockout of Mirsad Bektić.

Ige (15-4) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to ‘The Korean Zombie’ in his UFC second main event. Before his most recent loss, he knocked out highly-touted prospect Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad in March. ’50K’ went on a six-fight winning streak after losing his UFC debut back in 2018.

UFC 269 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on December 11.

The current UFC 269 card looks like this:

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – for the UFC lightweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Juliana Pena – for the UFC women’s bantamweight title

Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Geoff Neal

Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Andre Muniz vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell