Josh Emmett lands horrifying KO win over Bryce Mitchell in Gruesome stoppage – UFC 296 Highlights

Former interim featherweight contender, Josh Emmett has turned in one of the most shocking knockout stoppages in recent Octagon memory — stopping the highly-touted, Bryce Mitchell with a horrific first round KO to kick off tonight’s main card at UFC 296.

Emmett, who entered tonight’s fight with Mitchell in a short-notice reworked clash, had most recently suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to incoming UFC 298 title challenger, Ilia Topuria at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville earlier this summer.

And rebounding to the winner’s enclosure in absolutely devastating fashion, Emmett, a staple of Team Alpha MMA in Sacramento, California, dropped Mitchell stiff with a massive overhand right shot — sending The Ultimate Fighter alum to the canvas in worrying fashion.

And then celebrating his victory on one knee, Emmett and watching attendees witnessed Mitchell convulsing and rattling his legs and body as he regained consciousness on the Octagon mat, in one of the most gruesome and worrying stoppages in the history of the sport.

Below, catch the highlights from Josh Emmett’s KO win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296