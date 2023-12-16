Josh Emmett lands horrifying KO win over Bryce Mitchell in Gruesome stoppage – UFC 296 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Josh Emmett lands gruesome one punch knockout win over Bryce Mitchell convulsing UFC 296

Former interim featherweight contender, Josh Emmett has turned in one of the most shocking knockout stoppages in recent Octagon memory — stopping the highly-touted, Bryce Mitchell with a horrific first round KO to kick off tonight’s main card at UFC 296.

Emmett, who entered tonight’s fight with Mitchell in a short-notice reworked clash, had most recently suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to incoming UFC 298 title challenger, Ilia Topuria at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville earlier this summer.

READ MORE:  Colby Covington praises Donald Trump's coaching ahead of UFC 296 title fight: 'That guy would destroy me'

And rebounding to the winner’s enclosure in absolutely devastating fashion, Emmett, a staple of Team Alpha MMA in Sacramento, California, dropped Mitchell stiff with a massive overhand right shot — sending The Ultimate Fighter alum to the canvas in worrying fashion.

And then celebrating his victory on one knee, Emmett and watching attendees witnessed Mitchell convulsing and rattling his legs and body as he regained consciousness on the Octagon mat, in one of the most gruesome and worrying stoppages in the history of the sport.

READ MORE:  Jailton Almeida Rebooks Fight with curtis blaydes for uFC 299 in Miami

Below, catch the highlights from Josh Emmett’s KO win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts