Josh Emmett: Aldo, Not Holloway, Holding Up Featherweight Division

UFC featherweight contender Josh Emmett has no problems with Max Holloway moving up a weight class. In fact, he believes if anyone is holding up the division, it’s Jose Aldo.

Holloway will compete against Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 236 this Saturday. Should he win, he will likely challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification fight, though he is also open to defending his featherweight title as well.

If “Blessed” decides to go with the former, it could be a while before the featherweight title is contested for. Emmett, though, has no problems whatsoever.

“I don’t think it’s holding up the division at all,” Emmett told The Body Lock’s John Hyon Ko. “Max has beat everyone in the top and I’m sure he’ll come back down, but I don’t think it affects the division at all.”

“The division right now is held up because Aldo’s the true number one contender. They fought twice, and it went Holloway’s way both times. I don’t think they want to make a third fight between those guys.”

Since losing to Holloway twice, Aldo has completely dominated his next two foes who were seen as future title contenders in Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano. The Brazilian will be facing Alexander Volkanowski at UFC 237 next month.

Huge opportunity for Holloway

As for Holloway, Emmett can’t blame him for moving up as he would have done the same if he were in his shoes.

“With Max moving up to [1]55 for the interim that’s a huge opportunity for him,” Emmett added. “You can’t hate him for that… If I was in the same position, of course, I’d take it.”

“It’s going to be a lot of money for him. It’s a win-win. If he wins that belt he gets to unify it with Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and that’s going to make him even more money. Say he were to lose the fight, it doesn’t matter; he’s a featherweight, he still keeps his title, and he’ll come back down and make more money.”