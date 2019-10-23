Jose Aldo Looks Shredded Ahead Of Alleged Bantamweight Cut

Spread the word!













Jose Aldo wants to try his hand in the UFC’s 135-pound division. However, UFC president Dana White doesn’t think the former featherweight kingpin can make the cut down the bantamweight.

Speaking earlier this year, White said he got a text from Aldo saying “Scarface” wants to jump down a division. White said there’s “no way” Aldo could make the cut.

“Do you remember when he was the champ and how hard it was for him to make (145)?” White said. “And he’s not any younger, so I honestly haven’t even taken that serious. Love Aldo, and I want to do what he wants to do, but I don’t think I want to see him cut to (135). I don’t think that’s going to be good for him.”

If Aldo is still pursuing the cut down the bantamweight, he’s doing a phenomenal job of it. Speaking to media recently, Aldo boasted about his new diet and physique, remaining determined to make the cut down to bantamweight. Check out an image of how he’s looking here:

Determinado a lutar no peso-galo, José Aldo mostrou que entrou firme na dieta e exibiu o novo shape #feedmma pic.twitter.com/zQbM6LNCRX — Ana Hissa (@AnaHissa) October 22, 2019

There’s no doubt that Aldo is one of the greatest featherweights to have ever competed in the weight class. He was widely considered the best the division has ever seen until back-to-back TKO losses to Max Holloway, who now dominates the division and has seemingly taken over that moniker. If Aldo can, in fact, make the cut down to bantamweight, it will be interesting to see how he fares against some of the weight classes’ elite.

Do you think Aldo can healthily make a cut down to bantamweight?