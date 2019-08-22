Dana White Says There’s ‘No Way’ Jose Aldo Makes 135 Pounds

Spread the word!













Dana White seems a bit less optimistic about Jose Aldo’s teased drop down to 135 pounds.

The UFC boss spoke to reporters after this week’s Contender Series and was asked about the Brazilian teasing a potential clash with Henry Cejudo. White said there’s “no way” Aldo can make weight at 135 pounds. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Aldo sent me a text telling me he wants to do this, so we really haven’t talked about it, but I just … there’s no way that kid can make (135). There’s no way. No way.”

White brings up an interesting point, considering Aldo did struggle to make 145 pounds when he was the champion at featherweight. Given the difficult weight cut at featherweight, it’s hard to believe Aldo could actually make championship weight at bantamweight.

“Do you remember when he was the champ and how hard it was for him to make (145)?” White said. “And he’s not any younger, so I honestly haven’t even taken that serious. Love Aldo, and I want to do what he wants to do, but I don’t think I want to see him cut to (135). I don’t think that’s going to be good for him.”

It didn’t take long for Aldo to respond, as he posted the following message to White on Twitter, claiming he already tested the cut down to 135 pounds and believes he can do it.

“@danawhite when I talk about something I”m talking seriously and for real. I already made a test and I can make this weight!”

What do you think about White saying there’s “now way” Aldo makes bantamweight?