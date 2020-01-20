Jorge Masvidal Won’t Force Conor McGregor To Fight, Willing To Move On

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is not the type to chase a fight where his opponent isn’t reciprocating an interest.

Masvidal was in attendance at UFC 246 on Saturday night as he witnessed Conor McGregor return to the win column with a dominant first-round victory over Donald Cerrone.

Many expected the Irishman to call out Masvidal soon after. Although he did call out his naysayers, he did not mention Masvidal by name. What “Gamebred” took from that was that McGregor did not want to fight him.

“All I know is that he don’t want the fight so I don’t give a f*ck no more,” Masvidal said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I’m moving on from that fight, man. This dude doesn’t want the fight. I’m not here to bully him.

“I guess it’s [Kamaru] Usman’s head. He’s sealed Usman’s fate now. This guy doesn’t want to f*cking fight man. Leave him be. Once he gets the trilogy with Nate, God bless him. Do your thing, my brother.”

McGregor did not rule out a fight with Masvidal in his subsequent post-fight interviews with the media. However, Masvidal believes if the former two-weight champion really wanted to fight him, he would have cut a promo on him inside the Octagon:

“Right there, he could have cut the sickest promo of all time,” Masvidal added. “He could have just cut a promo.”

Many in the combat sports world were expecting the same.

Do you agree with Masvidal that McGregor doesn’t want to fight him?