Conor McGregor Responds To Jorge Masvidal’s Taunt, Would ‘Love’ To Fight Him

Everyone wants a piece of Conor McGregor coming off his UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) win over Donald Cerrone.

McGregor finished Cerrone in just 40 seconds. Everyone was in attendance for the fight, including UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal, a longtime rumored next opponent for the Irishman. Masvidal was certainly trying to get McGregor’s attention, wearing the same Versace robe “The Notorious” wore for his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.

During his post-fight press conference, McGregor was asked about Masvidal’s taunt. The Irishman was genuinely confused as to what Masvidal was hoping to achieve with the gesture.

“I – talk about blowing it, if you ask me,” McGregor said. “That was ridiculous. I didn’t know what was going on there. Like I said – the old ladies in Ireland, they wear housecoats watching the soap operas. So I’m like, ‘What’s this guy sitting there – ‘ I don’t know, whatever. All the best.”

McGregor was then asked if a fight with “Gamebred” interests him, to which the former two-division champion responded, “of course.”

“Of course,” McGregor said. “Of course. We’ll see what happens. I’d like to scoop up that – that’s not a great belt [the BMF Title], is it? But I’ll take it. I’ll still take it, add it to the list, you know? So, wasn’t a good night for Jorge if you ask me. But all the best to him. God loves a trier.”

A reporter then pointed out that the robe was the same one McGregor wore for the Mayweather fight. McGregor understood what the robe was, but he was still having a hard time understanding exactly why Masvidal wore it in the first place and what significance, if any, it had.

“Why?” McGregor asked. “Why? I know what it is but why? Why? I don’t know either, so I’m just – whatever. F*cking – I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Do you think McGregor and Masvidal will run into each other inside the Octagon?