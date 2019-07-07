Jorge Masvidal Takes Shot At Ben Askren On Twitter After Five-Second Knockout

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. July 6, 2019) at UFC 239 Jorge Masvidal shook up the mixed martial arts (MMA) community.

“Gamebred” finished Ben Askren in just five seconds with a flying knee as “Funky” shot in on an immediate takedown. It resulted in the fastest knockout in UFC history. Thankfully, UFC President Dana White announced after the show during the post-fight press conference that Askren’s tests all came back negative and that he should be fine.

Askren was healthy enough to Tweet shortly after being taken to the hospital, to which Masvidal wasted no time replying. The new owner of the fastest knockout in UFC history called “fake news” on Askren’s Tweet, claiming the former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion is still asleep:

With Masvidal now dispatching of Askren, it makes for an interesting situation in the 170-pound title picture. Colby Covington, Masvidal’s good friend and teammate, will be facing Robbie Lawler shortly, which could also have implications on a title bout.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is not yet healthy, so his status will be a major determining factor in who gets the nod as well. As for Askren, it will be interesting to see what “Funky” does next after suffering the first defeat of his MMA career in dramatic fashion.

What do you think about the animosity still being alive and well between Masvidal and Askren after UFC 239?