Jorge Masvidal Still Wants Kamaru Usman Fight: ‘If Not, It’s Going To Be Nate Diaz’

Make no mistake about it — Jorge Masvidal still wants to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next.

Masvidal — currently on a three-fight winning streak — is expected to challenge Usman for the welterweight title. However, “Gamebred” has been angling for a rematch with Nate Diaz instead in recent days with suggestions from Usman, as well as some observers, that Masvidal no longer wants to fight him because he prefers a lucrative payday with an easier opponent.

But as far as Masvidal is concerned, the main reason why he hasn’t fought Usman already is because of the champion’s demands.

“Kamaru, who’s asked for an insane amount of money, he had one of the worst pay-per-view cards of 2019. I had the best – this is by numbers, this is not an opinion – I had the most sold pay-per-views of 2019,” Masvidal told Ariel Helwani (via theScore). “So he thinks he’s hit the jackpot and he’s asking for crazy money from the UFC. The UFC told him no on several occasions.”

Masvidal Wants Usman Fight

Contrary to suggestions, Masvidal actually wants to fight Usman and believes it will eventually happen sooner or later.

“The fight’s going to happen, man, because that’s the fight I want,” Masvidal said. “It’s going to happen. It’s just he’s making it tough, the UFC’s making it a little bit tough. But it’s what the fans want, it’s what you want, it’s what I want.”

The plan for now is to headline the UFC’s upcoming July 11 card for International Fight Week. Of course, if that doesn’t pan out, Masvidal always has his backup option in place.

“If not, it’s going to be Nate Diaz, man, and I’ll mess up Usman’s face come November,” he added.

