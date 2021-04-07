Jorge Masvidal believes a smooth weight cut will be the “determining factor” in winning his forthcoming rematch with UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

The pair previously fought at UFC 251, with Usman coasting to a unanimous decision victory.

Masvidal took the fight on just seven days’ notice.

Next time around, he’ll have the luxury of a full camp, something that will certainly when it comes to making championship weight.

Masvidal believes that will help him secure the win against Usman on April 24.

“I’m not going to cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly of water, in six days,” Masvidal said on during an ESPN+ Q&A. “As I stand right now I’m eight, nine pounds before I hit the mark of 170. So it’s a different weight cut altogether. That’s going to be the main determining factor I think.”

‘Gamebred’ already has one eye on a third fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

“When I win the rematch, we definitely will go for the trilogy because I will not go down in history 1-1 with this individual,” Masvidal said. “It’s just not going to happen.”

Masvidal went on to explain exactly what becoming UFC champion would mean to him.

“What’s it going to feel like to win that belt?” Masvidal said. “Everything. Everything I’ve put into this sport. I’m going to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt, so, let’s go. Let’s find out.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Masvidal hasn’t fought since his dominant decision loss to Usman in 2020. Prior to that fight ‘Gamebred’ was in the best form of his career picking up consecutive wins over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till.

Usman has fought just once since UFC 251. The champ impressively defended his belt against his former teammate and friend, Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. Usman was dropped early but recovered well and was able to finish ‘Durinho’ inside three rounds in February.

Do you think an easy weight cut will allow Jorge Masvidal to enjoy more success in his rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 261?