Jorge Masvidal banked some big money before walking away from mixed martial arts earlier this year.

‘Gamebred’ retired following his fourth-straight loss, suffering a decisive unanimous decision loss against perennial contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Despite a relatively middling career inside the Octagon, going 12-10 during his decade-long run with the promotion, Jorge Masvidal became one of the industry’s biggest draws due to his highlight-reel knockout of Ben Askren in 2019 and his officially unofficial title as the UFC’s baddest motherf*cker.

As his popularity skyrocketed, so did his bank account. Speaking with NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill, ‘Gamebred’ revealed the biggest payday he ever scored for his work inside the Octagon and also commented on how the UFC takes care of its athletes outside of the cage.

“I’d say right around $5 million,” Masvidal said during an appearance on It Needed to Be Said.

Jorge Masvidal Details Medical Care Provided by the UFC

‘Gamebred’ also discussed the UFC’s medical care which, while it does not include things outside of fighting like dental and eye exams, covers virtually anything related to before, after, and during their work inside the Octagon.

“The UFC takes care of us to an extent with medicals, right? So if anything happens to you at the fight or in preparation for the fight, we’re very well taken care of — and even after the fight. Anything that happens in the gym, we’re very well taken care of. But we don’t have insurance outside of that like a dental plan, but anything related to fighting or training they take care of” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Making his professional mixed martial arts debut more than a decade ago, Jorge Masvidal competed for multiple major promotions including Bodog Fight, Strikeforce, Bellator MMA, and of course, the UFC. Though he never won a major title with any of those organizations, ‘Gamebred’ does hold the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history when he blasted Ben Askren with a flying knee five seconds into their UFC 239 clash.

In November 2019, Jorge Masvidal defeated fellow fan favorite Nate Diaz to capture the symbolic BMF title, a belt specifically introduced for that main event matchup. ‘Gamebred’ regularly used the belt as a bragging rights piece, but never once defended it. With the BMF crown now vacant, UFC 291’s main event showdown between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will serve to crown a new baddest motherf*cker in the Octagon.