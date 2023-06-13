Former UFC welterweight contender and lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz, as well as professional boxer, Jake Paul, have agreed to a change in their August professional boxing match in Dallas, Texas – with their initially slated eight round limit, now awaiting approval to be revamped to a 10 round limit.

According to an initial report from ESPN reporter, Marc Raimondi, Nate Diaz had requested for their August boxing match to be extended to a 10 round limit rather than an initially slated eight round limit, with Paul following suit and also agreeing. The Texas Combative Sports Program is now set to weigh up the request for approval to boot.

“Nate Diaz has requested his fight with Jake Paul be extended from eight round to 10 rounds and Paul has agreed to the change, both teams confirmed with ESPN,” Raimondi tweeted. “They are now waiting on approval from the Texas Combative Sports Program.” #PaulDiaz

Nate Diaz has requested his fight with Jake Paul be extended from eight rounds to 10 rounds and Paul has agreed to the change, both teams confirmed with ESPN. They are now waiting on approval from the Texas Combative Sports Program. #PaulDiaz — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 13, 2023

Slated to make his long-awaited professional boxing debut, Diaz, the victor of The Ultimate Fighter 5, will take on Ohio puncher, Paul in a middleweight fight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5. next.

Nate Diaz officially departed the UFC back in November of last year

Most recently competing in combat sports back in September of last year atop a UFC 279 pay-per-view card, Diaz turned in a stunning fourth round win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, submitting the Oxnard native with a guillotine choke late in the penultimate frame.

As for Paul, the outspoken YouTuber and social media influencer has yet to return to professional boxing since he suffered his first loss in a split decision defeat to Tommy Fury – the half-brother of current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury back in February in Saudi Arabia, dropping to 6-1 as a professional as a result.