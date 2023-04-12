The iconic voice of the UFC, Jon Anik took a moment to throw shade at UFC welterweight Colby Covington.

He may be the beloved voice of the UFC which many fans and fighters have grown to adore since the departure of Mike Goldberg, but Covington has proved that he holds no barriers in who he antagonizes.

The feud began recently at UFC 286 when Anik spoke out against Colby Covington being named the backup for the welterweight title, suggesting that Belal Muhammad was a more deserving candidate.

Understand acutely why Colby Covington was the back-up but hard not to feel for @bullyb170! 9-fight unbeaten streak. Hasn't lost in 4-plus years. Just KO'd a previously undefeated fighter. The man deserves his respect and I don't say that b/c he hosts a podcast w/ my twin bro. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) March 17, 2023

Once ‘Chaos’ heard about Anik’s stance, he was not exactly thrilled with his suggestion and went as far as threatening the UFC’s main man behind the mic.

Colby SOUNDS OFF on Jon Anik lmao



( @MMAFighting ) pic.twitter.com/56NTfYNIhS — GOATmero 🐐 (@SoldierOfRomero) March 21, 2023

The shocking vile video led to an outpouring of support for Anik, and many distasteful towards Colby Covington.

One of those to speak up in support of Anik was none other than Colby Covington’s bitter rival Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal did not hesitate in sounding off against his former friend.

“I’ve still got three felonies because of this little b****, that allegedly I did this and allegedly I did that,” Masvidal said. “This guy’s a lying piece of s*** coward, the same coward that we’ve all seen him be on f****** TV, and now he’s trying Jon Anik, saying he’s going to kill Jon Anik. Who the f*** are you, bro? You a f****** gangster or are you a cop-calling b**** pressing charges saying another fighter gave you brain damage off allegedly this and allegedly that?”

Jon Anik takes slight jab toward Colby Covington following UFC 287

Following the suggested announcement of Masivdal’s retirement from the UFC, Anik took a moment to throw a subtle jab at Covington while praising his counterpart.

Perhaps this should not be a surprise considering it is not the first time Covington has verbally attacked non-fighters in the UFC.

He has also criticized fellow commentator Joe Rogan and even publicly threatened UFC president Dana White at one point in time.

Covington is currently favoured to be the next in line to challenge current champion Leon Edwards, but it should not be a surprise if and when Anik remains professional and announces his fight.