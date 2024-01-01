Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal claims he has ‘Unretired’, sends fans into raptures about potential MMA return in 2024

Former two-time undisputed welterweight champion and symbolic BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal has sent fans into raptures across social media tonight, appearing to call time on his retirement from mixed martial arts competition – claiming tonight he was “unretired” on his social media.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from mixed martial arts since he suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to former title challenger, Gilbert Burns back in April, suffering a judging loss on the main card of UFC 287 – which came as his fourth consecutive loss.

The defeat came as the Floridian’s fourth consecutively, following a pair of decision and knockout losses to former champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman in the pair’s two-fight rivalry.

In March of 2022, Masvidal suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to arch-rival and former three-time title challenger, Colby Covington – in a long-anticipated grudge fight between the duo.

Jorge Masvidal claims he is now “unretired” on his official social media

And since focusing on his bare knuckle fighting promotion, Gamebred FC, Masvidal has sent fans into raptures tonight, with the American Top Team staple posted “unretired” on his official X account.

Unretired — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) January 2, 2024

Without a victory since November 2019, Masvidal’s most recent win came in the form of an inaugural BMF championship win over promotional alum, Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden, landing a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win.

Earlier this year, Masvidal, 39, played up the possibility of rematching Ben Askren at UFC 300 in April of next year, after a record-setting 5-second flying-knee KO win over the veteran wrestling ace in 2019 to boot.

