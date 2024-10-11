Jorge Masvidal plots March return to UFC in Miami: ‘I’m going to f**k somebody up’

Former two-time undisputed welterweight championship challenger, Jorge Masvidal has revealed plans to make a stunning return to the UFC in March of next year — particularly if the promotion made an annual return to his native Miami.

Masvidal, a former undisputed welterweight title chaser twice in the promotion, and the inaugural symbolic BMF titleholder, departed the organization since he featured in March of last year in his native state, suffering a fourth consecutive defeat.

Dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to fellow former title challenger, Gilbert Burns, Masvidal would drop a fourth straight defeat following a prior judging loss to arch-rival, Colby Covington, as well as back-to-back championship fight defeats to former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

In the time since, Masvidal, who heads up Gamebred Fighting Championships, made his sophomore outing in the squared circle, dropping a controversial majority decision defeat against former Octagon rival, Nate Diaz over the course of ten rounds in California.

And teasing a potential return to action in the near future, Masvidal claimed he had news which may write the biggest headlines of the annum so far regarding his mooted comeback to combat sports.

“Good news, good stuff with them [the UFC] right now, my brothers,” Jorge Masvidal said during a recent interview. “Good stuff coming, news very soon.”

“There’s a lot of options on the freaking table,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “We haven’t narrowed down a specific one yet. Kind of waiting for a couple things to go here and fall there. Then I’m supposed to get the big word, brother — big word, big news,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I’ll tell you now: it’d be the biggest news of the year, probably.”

Jorge Masvidal plans March return to the UFC in Miami

And according to the American Top Team staple, Masvidal, he would be open to competing as soon as March of next year, in a potential return to his native Miami under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Next year in Miami, I’m there,” Jorge Masvidal told Bo Nickal on his YouTube channel. “If they [the UFC] take it to Miami, I’m going to f*ck somebody up in Miami.”