Jorge Masvidal plots March return to UFC in Miami: ‘I’m going to f**k somebody up’

ByRoss Markey
Jorge Masvidal plots March return to UFC in Miami: 'I'm going to f**k somebody up'

Former two-time undisputed welterweight championship challenger, Jorge Masvidal has revealed plans to make a stunning return to the UFC in March of next year — particularly if the promotion made an annual return to his native Miami.

Masvidal, a former undisputed welterweight title chaser twice in the promotion, and the inaugural symbolic BMF titleholder, departed the organization since he featured in March of last year in his native state, suffering a fourth consecutive defeat.

jorge masvidal v7w5z6j7zw8z1g8my2y9px9d1

Dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to fellow former title challenger, Gilbert Burns, Masvidal would drop a fourth straight defeat following a prior judging loss to arch-rival, Colby Covington, as well as back-to-back championship fight defeats to former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

READ MORE:  UFC legend Anderson Silva proud of 'Little brother' Khalil Rountree Jr: 'You are a giant'

In the time since, Masvidal, who heads up Gamebred Fighting Championships, made his sophomore outing in the squared circle, dropping a controversial majority decision defeat against former Octagon rival, Nate Diaz over the course of ten rounds in California.

Jorge Masvidal teases major fight announcement coming soon: ‘Biggest News of the Year’

And teasing a potential return to action in the near future, Masvidal claimed he had news which may write the biggest headlines of the annum so far regarding his mooted comeback to combat sports.

“Good news, good stuff with them [the UFC] right now, my brothers,” Jorge Masvidal said during a recent interview. “Good stuff coming, news very soon.”

“There’s a lot of options on the freaking table,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “We haven’t narrowed down a specific one yet. Kind of waiting for a couple things to go here and fall there. Then I’m supposed to get the big word, brother — big word, big news,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I’ll tell you now: it’d be the biggest news of the year, probably.”

READ MORE:  Kamaru Usman Waves Off Joaquin Buckley Callout: 'Take a Number and Get in Line'

Jorge Masvidal plans March return to the UFC in Miami

And according to the American Top Team staple, Masvidal, he would be open to competing as soon as March of next year, in a potential return to his native Miami under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion.

Jorge Masvidal confirms talks for UFC return, wants Michael Chandler fight: 'I knock him dead'
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Next year in Miami, I’m there,” Jorge Masvidal told Bo Nickal on his YouTube channel. “If they [the UFC] take it to Miami, I’m going to f*ck somebody up in Miami.”

READ MORE:  Artem Vakhitov KO - Watch: Rival of Alex Pereira Signed to the UFC after Knockout win in DWCS

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts