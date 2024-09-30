Jorge Masvidal teases major fight announcement coming soon: ‘Biggest News of the Year’

Amid links to a potential return to the UFC, Jorge Masvidal has provided a significant update on a potential return to the Octagon — claiming he may spring the “biggest news of the year” in the coming weeks, following positive talks with promotional officials.

Masvidal, a former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger and the inaugural symbolic BMF titleholder, called time on his run with the promotion following a fourth consecutive loss at UFC 287 back in April of last year, dropping a one-sided decision loss against fellow ex-title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

And in the time since, the Miami veteran made a sophomore outing in the squared circle, taking on fellow UFC alum, Nate Diaz in a rematch of their 2019 clash in Madison Square Garden, suffering a majority decision defeat against the Stockton fan-favorite in Anaheim back in July of this year.

Jorge Masvidal teases major news on UFC return fight

Weighing up a potential return to the Octagon in the time since, Masvidal has claimed he has news coming “very soon” on a potential return to combat sports, as he continues to draw links to a drawn-out grudge fight with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Good news, good stuff with them [the UFC] right now, my brothers,” Jorge Masvidal told MMA Junkie during a recent interview. “Good stuff coming, news very soon.”

There’s a lot of options on the freaking table,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “We haven’t narrowed down a specific one yet. Kind of waiting for a couple things to go here and fall there. Then I’m supposed to get the big word, brother — big word, big news,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I’ll tell you now: it’d be the biggest news of the year, probably.”

Without a win since 2019, Masvidal’s most recent victory came in the form of a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over the above-mentioned, Diaz in the pair’s symbolic BMF title fight — as part of a three-fight winning run in which the Floridian was in white-hot form and popularity.