Jorge Masvidal expected to miss potential UFC 300 return, linked with boxing move: ‘I’d say he’s fighting boxing’

Amid links to a return to combat sports in a blockbuster UFC 300 feature in April, former two-time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has been linked with a professional boxing move instead, by American Top Team teammate, Renato Moicano, who provided some details on the Miami native’s recent training regime.

Masvidal, a former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger and inaugural symbolic BMF championship winner, called time on his storied mixed martial arts career just eight months ago at UFC 284 in his native Florida.

Suffering his fourth consecutive defeat in the form of a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns, Masvidal has since switched his focus entirely to promoting his bare knuckle fighting promotion, Gamebred Fighting Championships.

However, earlier this week, Masvidal claimed he was “unretired” across his social media – leading to links to fights against a slew of opponents including Nate Diaz, as well as namely, Leon Edwards in a grudge match – or a BMF title charge against Justin Gaethje.

Jorge Masvidal backed for boxing debut

As far as Brazilian contender, Moicano is concerned, however, a mixed martial arts comeback for Masvidal seems unlikely, who appears to be limiting his training entirely to the striking arts – strictly boxing, in fact.

“I see a lot of people saying that Jorge Masvidal is fighting [at] UFC 300,” Renato Moicano said on his YouTube channel. “But, I’m not sure about that. I’m not even sure if he will fight MMA [again]. Yesterday, I saw Masvidal at American Top Team. But, he was not training wrestling.”

“I saw him training boxing every day,” Moicano explained. “Every day, hitting the bags, hitting the pads, working on drills. So, I’m not sure if he’s fighting boxing or not, but if I could guess, and if I could bet my house, I’d say he’s fighting boxing.”

Do you expect Jorge Masvidal to venture back to the Octagon at UFC 300?