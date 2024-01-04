Jorge Masvidal tipped to snap retirement in title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 300: ‘It’s all based off marketing’

Despite reports earlier this week detailing how incumbent welterweight champion, Leon Edwards is in line to defend his divisional strap in a rematch against foe, Belal Muhammad at UFC 300 in an April return – the recent retirement u-turn of long-time rival, Jorge Masvidal, may throw a certain spanner into the works, according to an ex-two-weight champion.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 296 just last month in Las Vegas, Nevada, landing a unanimous decision win over former interim gold holder, Colby Covington in the pair’s long-anticipated grudge fight.

And in the weeks following his win, Birmingham native is already eyeing up a UFC 300 feature in April – confirming his expected return on the card in a busy start to his 2024 fighting schedule.

Furthermore, reports during the week revealed that despite initial talks of a championship siege for Shavkat Rakhmonov at the event, Edwards is likely set to fight surging welterweight contender and prior opponent, Muhammad in a title rematch in April.

Jorge Masvidal tipped for UFC 300 comeback in title siege

However, a prior rival from Edwards’ past may enter the title fray according to former two-weight gold holder, Henry Cejudo, who pointed to the potential shoo-in entry of former title chaser, Jorge Masvidal into a blockbuster UFC 300 championship picture against the U.K. star.

“Jorge Masvidal just unretired… I think he still has that chip on his shoulder,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “He’s probably chasing [a fight with] Leon. You know what they’re [the UFC] probably thinking? ‘We’re probably gonna exit out Belal Muhammad and give Jorge Masvdial that three piece and a soda, and give him the opportunity to eventually fight Leon Edwards.’”

“…The UFC is a damn entertainment company,” Cejudo continued. “[And] for that reason, I think Jorge Masvidal comess back and he legit fights for the title. If Belal can not make a storyline or build something or get people behind him – Dana White, and Hunter Campbell – it’s all based on marketing.”

Do you expect Jorge Masvidal to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 300?