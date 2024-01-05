Jorge Masvidal floated as BMF title fight foe for Justin Gaethje at UFC 300: ‘There’s a one-In-A-Million chance’

Amid claims earlier this week that he is now “unretired” from combat sports just 8 months after hanging up his gloves, former two-time welterweight champion, Jorge Masvidal has been linked with fights opposite both Nate Diaz, and Leon Edwards – and now, a BMF title showdown with symbolic titleholder, Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in April.

Masvidal, the inaugural symbolic BMF championship winner and former two-time welterweight title challenger under the banner of the promotion, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in April after UFC 274, suffering his fourth consecutive loss in the form of a one-sided decision loss to Gilbert Burns.

The defeat followed a prior judging loss to former training partner and close friend, Colby Covington, after consecutive decision and knockout losses, respectively, in unsuccessful title fight charges with former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal floated as foe for Justin Gaethje

Amongst a potential return to fight long-time rival, Edwards at UFC 300 in another title siege, as well as a rematch with fellow promotional veteran, Ben Askren, analyst, Chael Sonnen has now suggested a scenario where Masvidal takes on Gaethje – whom he strapped with the BMF title back in July of last year.

“There’s a one-in-a-million chance that he goes back, and if he (Jorge Masvidal) got everything together and he got it all planned, he’s got a deal done behind the scenes that would have to be him versus (Justin) Gaethje at [170 pounds] for the BMF [championship],” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

“The only way you could make up for his retirement or that you cold make up for the discrepancy within records is if you spot him the weight and you move Gaethje to 170 and make it for a BMF [championship],” Sonnen explained. “I know Masvidal is not going to fight in the UFC ever again, and that it is not his choice unless it’s at 300 for the belt against Gaethje. I’m not predicting it for you, I’m all but guaranteeing you it’s not going to happen.”

