Jorge Masvidal claims Leon Edwards is running from ‘money fight’ with him: ‘The fight is there’

Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has claimed current division champion and arch-rival, Leon Edwards has continually rejected a fight with him – as well as claiming he is the biggest “money fight” currently available at welterweight for the Birmingham native.

0-3 in his last three Octagon appearances, Masvidal, the current #11 ranked welterweight contender, has yet to return since he suffered a rather one-sided unanimous decision loss against arch-rival and former interim division titleholder, Colby Covington.

Prior to that, Masvidal suffered consecutive title challenge losses against former champion, Kamaru Usman – the second of which via a brutal one-punch knockout loss in April of last year on home soil in Florida.

In his most recent victory, Masvidal landed the symbolic BMF championship in November 2019 against promotional alum, Nate Diaz – landing a doctor’s stoppage TKO win.

Previously booked to fight against Edwards in December of last year following their high-profile backstage altercation at a 2019 UFC London event, Masvidal withdrew from the matchup, citing an undisclosed injury.

However, in the time since Edwards’ stunning fifth round high kick KO win over common-foe, Usman at UFC 278 earlier this summer to land the welterweight title, Masvidal has tirelessly campaigned for a fight with the British fighter.

Jorge Masvidal campaigns for a fight with Leon Edwards again

Weighing up a potential grudge match with Edwards in the future, Masvidal claimed he could offer the champion the most lucrative payday at welterweight at the moment.

“The guy is literally the champion right now,” Jorge Masvidal said of Leon Edwards during an interview with MMA Junkie. “If he told Dana White and the UFC he wanted to fight me, the UFC makes it happen.”



“If he wants the fight, the fight is there for him, but he doesn’t want the fight,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I’m the biggest money fight for him. The most money.” (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)