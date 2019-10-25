Jorge Masvidal Hits Out At Kamaru Usman After Offer To Step In At UFC 244

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal does not believe welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is serious about stepping in to fight him on short notice.

Masvidal was set to compete against Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 headliner on November 2. However, the fight is now seemingly off as Diaz had adverse findings in his drug test and claimed he would not fight until the issue was fixed.

Many in the mixed martial arts world responded to the shocking news, while others offered to step in. One of them was Usman. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is set to defend his title against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245 on December 14.

Regardless, he offered to step in on short notice and claimed he’d compete on both cards.

“I’ll fight in Nov and Dec. that’s what a BMF does now come see me!! # THECHAMP # MSG @ danawhite @ danawhite @ AliAbdelaziz00” Usman wrote.

However, Masvidal would quickly respond:

“Stfu you wouldn’t fight me with 7 weeks notice. You not fighting me on 10 days notice cloutchaser.com # supernecessary” he replied.

Masvidal, of course, is referring to the reported failed talks for a title fight between him and Usman. Meanwhile, Covington chipped in by telling Usman to focus on their own title fight:

“FAKE NEWS. Quit trying to fight journeymen Marty. Let Masvidal fight another .500 fighter or Leon Scott. You got a date with daddy December 14th. And we’re not talking about the one in Federal Penitentiary,” he tweeted.

FAKE NEWS. Quit trying to fight journeymen Marty. Let Masvidal fight another .500 fighter or Leon Scott. You got a date with daddy December 14th. And we’re not talking about the one in Federal Penitentiary. https://t.co/wO9ssn3NGY — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) October 24, 2019

Usman would respond to “Chaos” soon after:

“Take your number sit down and be quiet @ColbyCovMMA Dec14th I’ll return the favor and “Crack dat Whip”on you 😉” he said.

Take your number sit down and be quiet @ColbyCovMMA Dec14th I’ll return the favor and “Crack dat Whip”on you 😉 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 25, 2019

