Former UFC welterweight, Jorge Masvidal opens up about alleged assault of Colby Covingotn outside a restraint.

Following their headlining bout fight at UFC 272, the feud between Covington and Masvidal seemed far from over. However, just a month after their fight Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside the Papi Steak restraint in Miami. The attack left Covington with a fractured tooth and damage to his Rolex watch, Masvidal was subsequently arrested and the court date is set for later this year.

Jorge Masvidal reveals details about incident

Appearing on Jake Paul’s podcast, Masvidal was questioned on the alleged incident and despite being named by Covington and other witnesses as the attacker, claimed that he was no present at the attack.

“That’s allegedly this, allegedly that” Jorge Masvidal said. “I wasn’t even there bro, they saying a lot of s*it bro. Bro, I wasn’t even there bro!.. [I’m not even banned from the restaurant], that dude loves me. I ran into him the other night, ’cause I’ve run into him a couple of times.”

Masvidal would comically add that since the incident, Papi Steak has had an influx of customers.

“He was like, ‘Man, since that rumor, that you were allegedly there, reservations went through the roof like 530%’. I told him that I would love to take these nice vibes he was giving me but that was alleged, as we both know… Colby’s a bi*tch, if he were here right now, he’d run right out.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

Masvidal recently called it a career following his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, retiring in the cage after what was a uncharacteristic performance. ‘Gamebred’ fought professional for two decades, competing in Bodog, Strikeforce and the UFC with wins over Nate Diaz, Darren Till, Yves Edwards and Michael Chiesa.

What do you make of the Jorge Masvidal situation?