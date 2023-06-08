The Problem Child’ Jake Paul and ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently engaged in a heated confrontation, but not everything was as it seemed.

In a video clip posted by Paul’s micro-betting app company Betr, the love-him-or-hate-him social media star addressed Masvidal face-to-face after ‘Gamebred’ referred to him as a “punk b*tch” during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. However, the video appears blatantly staged, something Jake Paul has been known to do with other notable names in the combat sports industry.

“Okay, so apparently Masvidal showed up to the Betr warehouse,” Paul says into the camera before venturing outside to confront ‘Gamebred’ in the parking lot. “Why are you trying to cause trouble?” Paul asks. “Nah, it’s my city,” Masvidal replies.

“It’s your city? So, you own this right here?” Paul asks, pointing to the ground. “You’ve been saying a lot on Ariel Helwani.”

“What’d I say?” Masvidal asked. “You called me a punk b*tch,” Paul responded.

The Altercation Between Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal Nothing More Than a Shameless Plug

Like Jake Paul’s confrontation with boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, the entire conflict was staged, operating as an advertisement for a YouTube video Paul and Masvidal filmed together which is scheduled to drop at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 8.

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have lobbed insults at one another over the years, but it appears that the two men have since buried the hatchet. Of course, it’s altogether possible that there never was any heat between the two and the men were simply engaging in a mutually beneficial rivalry to stay in the limelight. Considering Masvidal helped Paul train for his 2021 bout against Ben Askren, we’re going to go ahead and assume it’s the latter.