Jorge Masvidal Early Betting Favorite To Fight Conor McGregor Next

Everyone is talking about who will be Conor McGregor’s next opponent after the Irishman’s triumphant return this past weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) at UFC 246.

McGregor headlined the pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight bout from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It only took McGregor 40 seconds to take out Cerrone with some nasty shoulder shots, a head-kick, and follow-up ground-and-pound. Now, everyone is talking about who the Irishman should fight next. Names such as Jorge Masvidal, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Floyd Mayweather, and more have been thrown around.

According to Dave Mason of BetOnline.ag, Jorge Masvidal is currently the betting favorite to challenge McGregor next at -200. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is next at +300. They are followed by Justin Gaethje, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, and then Tony Ferguson.

“I’ll watch… @GamebredFighter the -200 favorite to be Conor McGregor’s next opponent. Then: Khabib +300 Gaethje +600 Usman +900 Diaz +1000 Mayweather +1200 Ferguson +1400 Which fight do you want to see?”

Although UFC president Dana White really wants McGregor to challenge for the lightweight title next, Nurmagomedov is set to defend his strap against Tony Ferguson in April. McGregor doesn’t plan on sitting around that long to wait and face the winner, wanting to fight again before this summer. The most likely scenario would be Masvidal, who last competed in November, and has shown heavy interest in fighting the Irishman next.

Masvidal comes off a Fighter Of The Year run in 2019, with three TKO/KO wins against the likes of Ben Askren, Darren Till, and Nate Diaz – winning the inaugural BMF Championship against the latter. Should Masvidal, at this stage in his career, match up with McGregor next, it will certainly be a massive box office success that the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion doesn’t want to miss out on.

What do you think about Masvidal being the early betting favorite to face McGregor next? Who do you think “Notorious” will ultimately fight in his next bout?