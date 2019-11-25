Jorge Masvidal Bashes ‘Hugback Mountain’ Matchup Between Usman & Covington

Spread the word!













Kamaru Usman will make his first welterweight title defense against Colby Covington this December, a matchup Jorge Masvidal isn’t too thrilled for.

Usman will put his title up for grabs against “Chaos” in the main event of UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14. It’s very much a matchup of elite wrestlers, and will likely feature more grappling than anything. Given that, “Gamebred” recently took to Twitter to take aim at the matchup, which he thinks will ultimately prove to be a bleak affair.

“I would like to know the rules of engagement for the ufc event coming up brought to us by the same boys who gave us “ Hugback Mountain “ and http://Grinder.com. We know hugging is strictly enforced and mandated but what about punching, knees, and elbows? #askingforafriend”

Masvidal, who is arguably the Fighter Of The Year for 2019, has made a solid case for the next opportunity at the 170-pound title. He started the year with a vicious knockout win over Darren Till in front of an English crowd. Then, he recorded the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds, nailing Ben Askren with a flying knee right out the gate.

And, of course, most recently, Masvidal picked up a TKO win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244, by way of a Doctor Stoppage, after a dominating performance. There has been a lot of speculation as to what’s next for Masvidal. Potential fights with Nick Diaz, Conor McGregor, and the winner of Usman vs. Covington have all been tossed around.

Masvidal, however, has made it quite clear – his next move will be for the biggest paycheck available. Whether or not that ultimately proves to be a fight with gold on the line, remains to be seen.

Do you think Usman vs. Covington will deliver in the entertainment department?