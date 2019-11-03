Jorge Masvidal Puts Clinic On Nate Diaz In Controversial TKO Win – UFC 244 Highlights

Spread the word!













The BMF title headliner between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz certainly delivered for as long as it lasted. However, we ended up getting a controversial finish.

Masvidal was in control for majority of the fight as he hurt and dropped a bloodied Diaz on multiple occasions. Diaz showed heart and fought back, however, the damage he took would ultimately lead to the finish as right before the fourth round, the doctor called an end to the fight due to a cut near his eye.

The crowd was not happy at all and neither was Masvidal who nonetheless became the BMF champion after an overall dominant display.

You can watch the highlights below:

Diaz tags Masvidal and then Masvidal blows a kiss to the crowd. Unreal! #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/mKp0b5lLJd November 3, 2019

It's over. Doctor calls a stop to this one due to a cut on Diaz's eye. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/F66UjSBsSo — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

What did you think of the fight? Do you want to see them run it back? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!