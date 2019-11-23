Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Conor McGregor: Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal wants Conor McGregor to put his money where his mouth is.

McGregor, who is rumored to be making his return to the Octagon in January, responded to an ESPN animation on Twitter. The display laid out all the best options for both McGregor and Masvidal in 2020. McGregor responded by saying, “I’ll go at anyone on that list.”

I’ll go at anyone on that list. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2019

This prompted a response from Masvidal, who told the Irishman to put his money where his mouth is, indicating he’s ready to fight the former two-division champion.

“Put your money where your mouth is I’m the only 1.”

Put your money where your mouth is I’m the only 1 #1of1 #theresurrection https://t.co/G1bMXhUO4a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 23, 2019

McGregor and Masvidal have gone at each other subtly over the past several months on social media. Masvidal has emerged as a massive star in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community after his amazing run in 2019. Masvidal started with a vicious knockout win over Darren Till in London.

He then registered the fastest knockout in UFC history, nailing Ben Askren with a flying knee in five seconds. Now, he comes off of a dominant win over Nate Diaz in early November, taking home a TKO victory due to a Doctor Stoppage in the main event of UFC 244. If McGregor can come back and earn a victory in January, a fight against Masvidal in mid-2020 is very possible.

What do you make of a potential fight between Masvidal and McGregor?