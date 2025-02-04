After defeating Renato Moicano at UFC 311, Islam Makhachev is now the UFC’s most decorated lightweight champion. He has also set the record for the most successful lightweight title defenses. Having now defended the lightweight title four times. However, despite his incredible success and dominance as the lightweight champion, many believe he will never get the full credit he deserves.

Many critics of the Dagestani Russian champion claim that despite his record-breaking run, too many caveats completely change the narrative of his dominance. Fellow UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt, despite praising Islam Makhachev as the most skilled lightweight of all time, believes that it may take a long time for people to give Islam his due praise.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

The eccentric lightweight would clarify in an interview with Helen Yee.

“I’m not one of those people who thinks Khabib is the best of all time. I think Islam has very clearly eclipsed Khabib in the whole GOAT conversation.

At lightweight, there’s so many asterisks for all the champions. Like, can you really rate a champion who never defended the belt? Do interim champions count the same? Does it matter who you defend the belt against? Even all of Islam’s defenses kinda have an asterisk next to them.

“Like, did Poirier really deserve his shot? We can argue that he didn’t. He fought Volk twice—one of those was last-minute.

Honestly, skill-wise, I think Islam is the best lightweight ever. But there are always those asterisks next to his name, and that’s a shame. I think it’s clear today that he’s the best. But he might retire before people even give him the credit he deserves as the best lightweight.”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Jordan Leavitt’s Fair assessment of Islam Makhachev’s Legacy

Jordan Leavitt and Islam Makhachev are obviously at opposite ends of the spectrum of success in the lightweight division. However, Leavitt’s take on Islam’s current reputation is fair. He doesn’t deny the champion’s accomplishments but highlights the criticism some criticisms reign.

None of these are unfair; Makhachev’s current reign has proven exciting. Whatever the future holds for him fighting at middleweight or even being tossed around, the MMA world will be watching.