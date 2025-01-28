Dricus du Plessis claims fight with Islam Makhachev is an ‘Easy payday’ ahead of UFC 312 return

Linked in recent weeks with a massive super fight, Dricus du Plessis has claimed a potential defense of his middleweight crown against Islam Makhachev following his UFC 312 return would represent a rather “easy payday” for him if they were to battle in the Octagon.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight champion, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 305 back in August of last year in Australia, successfully defending his 185lbs title for the first time.

And returning next month in a comeback to Sydney, Dricus du Plessis takes on former champion and prior-foe, Sean Strickland in a rematch of their first pairing back in January of last year — where the South African nabbed the title in a close, split decision victory.

However, off the back of the above-mentioned, Makhachev’s title fight win over short-notice opponent. Renato Moicano with a dominant D’Arce choke submission at UFC 311 earlier this month, the Russian has been heavily linked with a super fight as high as middleweight against du Plessis.

Dricus du Plessis claims Islam Makhachev is an “easy payday” for him

And discussing his chances of ever fighting the pound-for-pound number one, Pretoria champion, du Plessis claimed a showdown with Makhachev would represent an “easy payday” for him.

“It makes a massive difference,” Dricus du Plessis said during a recent interview with Main Event. “He’s (Islam Makhachev) a big lightweight, but I’m a big middleweight. There’s a big difference between a big lightweight and a big middleweight. But if there’s ever the situation where there’s no fight for me, no fight for him that makes sense, I’ll be more than happy to do that. Easy payday.”

Defending the middleweight title last summer, du Plessis ended his fierce rivalry with former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya with an eventual fourth round face crack submission win ‘Downunder.