Islam Makhachev retains title, submits Renato Moicano with quick D’Arce choke – UFC 311 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Islam Makhachev remains the undisputed lightweight champion tonight following UFC 311, taking home an impressive first round D’Arce choke submission win over short-notice replacement, Renato Moicano in their main event clash in Inglewood, California.

Makhachev, who was scheduled to return to action tonight in a title rematch against Armenian foe, Arman Tsarukyan — saw the pairing fall to the wayside overnight, with the would-be challenger dropping out of the matchup after suffering a back injury whilst cutting weight for the matchup.

And making short work of short-notice replacement, Moicano tonight on just a day’s notice, Makhachev became the first lightweight champion in Octagon history to successfully defend that crown four times consecutively.

Surviving an early scare on the feet after a miscued slip, Makhachev quickly shot for a takedown against Brasilia native, Moicano — and after sweeping the Brazilian against the fence, the pound-for-pound number one immediately grabbed a front head lock and wrapped up his second straight D’Arce choke win following a June submission over Dustin Poirier.

Below, catch the highlights from Islam Makhachev’s title defense against Renato Moicano

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

