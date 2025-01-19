Islam Makhachev eyes further greatness after UFC 311 triumph

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t just satisfied with being the best at 155 pounds – he wants a whole lot more than that.

Last night, Islam Makhachev was able to defeat Renato Moicano in convincing fashion. In doing so, he became the first man to successfully defend the lightweight belt four times in the UFC. At this point, it’s almost impossible to deny that he is the current pound for pound best fighter in the sport.

Alas, while he’s done some incredible things at lightweight, Islam Makhachev clearly wants more. He’s ready to write his name into the record books in as many ways as he possibly can, and he doesn’t care what he has to do in order to achieve it.

In his post-fight media scrum, he came up with an interesting idea for his next move.

Islam Makhachev eyes greatness

“I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but I told them I’m not [going to] leave this sport without second belt,” Makhachev said in his UFC 311 post-fight press conference. “I need the second belt to be, and after I’ll talk like ‘I’m the greatest’ or something. But right now, my goal is to be double champion. I don’t know if it’s going to be next fight or when, [but] I’m still fighting, still winning. I defend my belt how many times the UFC wants, I will defend. When they give me chance, I want to be double champion.”

“I can be three-division also,” Makhachev said of his title aspirations. “Just give me the chance, that’s it. I will fight with [Dricus] du Plessis. If they give me the chance, I will fight with him also. I swear, if Dana White sends me contract, I will fight with him also.”

Buckle up, folks.